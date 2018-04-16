News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Richie Sambora and Orianthi Announce New Album
04-16-2018
.
Richie Sambora

As Richie Sambora prepared to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall Of Fame with Bon Jovi this past weekend, he let out the news that he his girlfriend Orianthi are releasing a new album.

The project is called RSO and they announced that their debut collaborative album, featuring production from Bob Rock, entitled "Radio Free America", will be released on May 11th.

They also called on some big name guest stars to appear on the album including Alice Cooper (who Orianthi played with previously), The Doors guitarist Robby Krieger and Paul McCartney band drummer Abe Laboriel, .

Richie had this to say, "I think these songs are about just being human. People have more in common with each other than they think. Ori and I have had the chance to see that up close, in front of millions of people around the world, for many years.

"It's ingrained in us as songwriters, that desire to transcend language and genre, to play for people, entertain them, and write songs that can be the soundtrack to their lives."

