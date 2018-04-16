News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

The Cars Rock Hall Induction Video Goes Online
04-16-2018
.
The Cars

(hennemusic) The Cars were inducted into the 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during an April 14 event at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, OH, and video from the annual ceremony has surfaced online.

Rolling Stone reports the group were introduced by Brandon Flowers of The Killers, who declared: "The Cars were the first band I fell in love with, and you never forget your first. They achieved greatness and left a comet trail behind them, writing and recording songs that have transcended into classics."

The Cars have roots in Cleveland, where guitarist Ric Ocasek teamed up with bassist Benjamin Orr in a few different outfits in the 1960s before relocating to Boston.

Orr - who died of pancreatic cancer in 2000 - was remembered fondly by his bandmates, including guitarist Elliott Easton: "His incredible voice, solid bass playing, and good humor was such a huge part of the band's success. Cleveland was Ben's hometown, and I know whenever he is, he's so proud of this special occasion and even more so that we're here of all places."

Joined by Weezer bassist Scott Shriner, The Cars took center stage for a four-song induction performance that featured their 1984 US Top 10 hit, "You Might Think", alongside three tracks from their self-titled 1978 debut: "My Best Friend's Girl", "Moving In Stereo" and "Just What I Needed." Watch the videos of the induction and jam here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

The Cars MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

The Cars T-shirts and Posters

More The Cars News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


The Cars Rock Hall Induction Video Goes Online

The Cars In The Studio For 40th Anniversary

The Cars Streaming Demo Of Classic Hit 'Shake It Up'

The Cars Stream Previously Unreleased Song From Shake It Up

The Cars Stream Demo Version of 1984 Classic 'Drive'

The Cars Expand Shake It Up and Heartbeat City For Reissues

The Cars Streaming Unreleased 'Candy-O' Era Song

The Cars Expand Classic Albums For New Reissues


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Popular Metal Band Singer Arrested For Stolen Guitars- Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio- Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album- more

Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set- Ritchie Blackmore Wants Deep Purple Mark II Reunion- 5 Seconds Of Summer Streaming New Song 'Youngblood'- more

Stone Temple Pilots Supergroup Doesn't Fly- Def Leppard's Joe Elliott Has Already Planned Funeral Songs- Iron Maiden Frontman's 'Scream for Me Sarajevo' Coming To Theaters- more

Page Too:
Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album- Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- more

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest- Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'- Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Popular Metal Band Singer Arrested For Stolen Guitars

Killswitch Engage Rejoined By Former Singer Howard Jones In Studio

Ghost Release 'Rats' Video and Reveal New Album Details

Richie Sambora and Orianthi Announce New Album

Huey Lewis Cancels Live Dates After Losing Hearing Due To Illness

The Killers Play Tom Petty Tribute At Rock Hall Ceremony

Jack White's Appearance On The Tonight Show Streaming Online

Eric Clapton Life In 12 Bars Documentary And Soundtrack Coming

Red Hot Chili Peppers' Flea Announces Memoir

Metallica Release Live 'Confusion' Video

The Cars Rock Hall Induction Video Goes Online

Sink The Ship Release Video For 'Everything' Featuring Levi From Miss May I

- more

Page Too News Stories
Joe Lynn Turner Hospitalized- Bon Jovi Rock Hall Reunion Video Goes Online- Disturbed Recording New Music- Megadeth Club Appearance and more

Marty Friedman Plots New Live Release- The Osbournes- System of a Down's Serj Tankian Doing Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown- Hawthorne Heights- more

Dierks Bentley Announces New Album 'The Mountain'

Zayn Follows Up Dusk Til Dawn With 'Let Me' Video

Vance Joy Releases 'Saturday Sun' Video

Toby Keith Leads The Very First Tailgate Fest

Jason Derulo Releases Video For FIFA World Cup Anthem 'Colors'

Academy Of Country Music Awards Collaborations Announced

Singled Out: Victoria Ginty's Hard to Move On

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

John Kay And Steppenwolf - Steppenwolf at 50

Hot In The City: Wishbone Ash

Sites and Sounds: Beau Rivage Theatre Biloxi

Root 66: John McCutcheon- Caroline Cotter- Raven and Red

Johnny Chops & the Razors - (Self-titled)

Savannah Stopover Music Festival

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.