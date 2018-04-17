Pink Floyd Star Launching His Own Tribute Band- KISS Star Paul Stanley To Give Commencement Address- Anthrax Action Figure- TesseracT and more

KISS frontman Paul Stanley is set to deliver the commencement address for Wesley College on May 12th, according to the Delaware State News (via BW&BK). "Paul has entertained, inspired, and helped better the lives of millions of people around the world," said Wesley President Robert E. Clark II. "I have known Paul for over three decades and I am excited for our college and community to be able to have the opportunity to meet and hear from my friend and true American legend."

TesseracT have released an online stream of the album version of their new song "Smile" from their forthcoming new studio effort "Sonder", which hit stores on April 20th. They had previously released a different version of the track. Listen to the album version here

Anthrax guitarist Scott Ian will soon be immortalized as an 8" action figure from NECA (National Entertainment Collectibles Association). Ian had this to say, "Scott Ian 8" action figure with three heads! Created By Toy Masters #necatoys. Pre-order now and receive my signature on the box! Includes my infamous 'Walking Dead' appearance Walker head! Paying close attention to detail recreating my tattoos and overall look, the wizards at NECA - N.E.C.A nailed it. This awesome fully poseable action figure comes with an extremely accurate tiny version of my signature Jackson Guitars King V." here

Underoath scored a top 20 debut for their comeback album "Erase Me". The band's first release in eight years landed at No 16 on the Billboard 200 chart and No. 4 on the Top Albums Sales chart during its first week of release, according to Lambgoat

Skindred have released a music video for their new single "That's My Jam". The song comes from their forthcoming new album "Big Tings" which is set for release on April 27th. Watch the new clip here

Deafheaven a streaming an epic new twelve- minute song called

"Honeycomb." The track is expected to be featured on the band's forthcoming album, which they began recording with producer Jack Shirley over the winter. You can listen here

TNT's have released a stream of a new song called "Tears In My Eyes". The track comes from their forthcoming album "XIII" which will be hitting stores on June 8th. Listen to the song here

Overkill drummer Jason Bittner shared this exciting news via social media, "And we're in pre-production this week. Been awhile since I dusted the 'ol Rolands off but we're pressed for space and real drums are freaking loud!!! Don't worry - we'll use the real ones on the real album!!"

Last Sunday's episode of Sammy Hagar's Rock & Roll Road Trip (AXS TV) featured The Who frontman Roger Daltrey. In a deleted scene, Sammy checks in with Roger on what music he has been listening to. Watch it here