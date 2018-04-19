|
Jack Johnson Raises Half A Million For Fire And Flood Victims
.
(FCM) Jack Johnson revealed that he raised over $500,000 to support Thomas Fire and Flood recovery during his sold out Santa Barbara Bowl show. We were sent the following details: Funds from Jack Johnson & Friends - a Benefit for the Community will be directed to United Way Thomas Fire & Flood Fund, and to local non-profits working on relief and recovery efforts in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. The March 18 concert donated 100% of profits, combined with contributions from the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Goldenvoice/AEG, AXS, local businesses, fan donations, and Johnson's own personal contribution.
