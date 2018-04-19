Jack Johnson Raises Half A Million For Fire And Flood Victims

(FCM) Jack Johnson revealed that he raised over $500,000 to support Thomas Fire and Flood recovery during his sold out Santa Barbara Bowl show. We were sent the following details: Funds from Jack Johnson & Friends - a Benefit for the Community will be directed to United Way Thomas Fire & Flood Fund, and to local non-profits working on relief and recovery efforts in Santa Barbara and Ventura Counties. The March 18 concert donated 100% of profits, combined with contributions from the Santa Barbara Bowl Foundation, Goldenvoice/AEG, AXS, local businesses, fan donations, and Johnson's own personal contribution.



The incredible evening brought the community together to heal, alongside first responders who watched from side stage, memorable performances and collaborations from Johnson, Ben Harper, ALO, David Crosby, Kenny & Hana Loggins, Stewart Cole & Orpheo McCord (from Edward Sharpe & the Magnetic Zeros), and more.



After helping to dig out local homes with the Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, bringing the community together for the benefit concert became even more meaningful for Jack. "I hope everyone enjoyed the event as much as my band, crew, and I did," said Johnson. "The process of working together with so many friends to support our community ended up being healing in itself. We are so grateful to everyone who helped make the evening possible."



As the primary beneficiary, more than $200,000 will be directed to the United Way Thomas Fire and Flood Fund, with 100% percent of donations directly supporting impacted individuals and communities. Additional funds will be distributed to local relief and recovery non-profits including Direct Relief, Santa Barbara Foundation, Foodbank of Santa Barbara County, FOOD Share, Search Dog Foundation, Greater Goods, Habitat for Humanity, Santa Barbara Response Network, Santa Barbara Bucket Brigade, Explore Ecology, the SB Support Network, and more.