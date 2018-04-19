The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album and Preview Video

The new 12- track album is set to be released by Nuclear Blast on June 29th and will be offered in standard editions with one unique artwork, as well as a limited first edition digipack CD, and as the vinyl that will also feature an exclusive bonus track with unique artwork. The Japanese version will also feature an additional bonus track. Watch the video preview here

The band had this to say, "Recording this video was like combining different dimensions in a space cocktail. Numerous times during the video shoot, band members had to call the tax authorities, to confirm their names in the register, to make sure they had not lost all contact with reality. The result is surely mesmerizing and will take you on a journey that will be hard to digest. Enjoy!"

Sometimes The World Ain't Enough Tracklisting:

01. This Time

02. Turn To Miami

03. Paralyzed

04. Sometimes The World Ain't Enough

05. Moments Of Thunder

06. Speedwagon

07. Lovers In The Rain

08. Can't Be That Bad

09. Pretty Thing Closing In

10. Barcelona

11. Winged And Serpentine

12. The Last Of The Independent Romantics

Limited edition digipack CD & Vinyl bonus track

13. Marjorie

Japanese Bonus Track

14. Pacific Priestess