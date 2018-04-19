News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Night Flight Orchestra Announce New Album and Preview Video
04-19-2018
The Night Flight Orchestra

Supergroup The Night Flight Orchestra have released a preview clip for their brand new video for the first track from their forthcoming album "Sometimes The World Ain't Enough."

The new 12- track album is set to be released by Nuclear Blast on June 29th and will be offered in standard editions with one unique artwork, as well as a limited first edition digipack CD, and as the vinyl that will also feature an exclusive bonus track with unique artwork. The Japanese version will also feature an additional bonus track. Watch the video preview here

The band had this to say, "Recording this video was like combining different dimensions in a space cocktail. Numerous times during the video shoot, band members had to call the tax authorities, to confirm their names in the register, to make sure they had not lost all contact with reality. The result is surely mesmerizing and will take you on a journey that will be hard to digest. Enjoy!"

Sometimes The World Ain't Enough Tracklisting:
01. This Time
02. Turn To Miami
03. Paralyzed
04. Sometimes The World Ain't Enough
05. Moments Of Thunder
06. Speedwagon
07. Lovers In The Rain
08. Can't Be That Bad
09. Pretty Thing Closing In
10. Barcelona
11. Winged And Serpentine
12. The Last Of The Independent Romantics
Limited edition digipack CD & Vinyl bonus track
13. Marjorie
Japanese Bonus Track
14. Pacific Priestess

More The Night Flight Orchestra News

