Metallica Call On Fans For Help With Feeding America

With that in mind, Metallica have announced their first day of service on Wednesday, May 23, inviting Metallica fans across the United States to volunteer for a day at the community food banks the band supported during last summer's North American tour.

In co-operation with Feeding America, Metallica made contributions to their local partners in each city they performed in during the 2017 stadium tour. With the aim of continuing to support the fight against hunger, Metallica is encouraging fans to give a few hours of their time on May 23rd to make a difference.

Each registered volunteer on May 23 will receive a special All Within My Hands t-shirt commemorating Metallica's first united day of service. Please note that space is limited and fans must register; unfortunately walk-ins will not be accepted. Read more here.