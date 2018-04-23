|
Ozzy Osbourne Goes Nashville With Limited Timed Exhibit
.
Ozzy Osbourne has gone Nashville. But fans of the legendary Black Sabbath frontman need not worry about him jumping on the rockers tries his hand at country music bandwagon, he is simply being celebrated in Music City with a wax figure attraction. Madame Tussauds Nashville has reportedly launched a limited timed Ozzy Osbourne attraction featuring his wax figure restyled by his daughter Kelly, according to The Music Universe. Ozzy is quoted as reacting to his wax figure with,"It's incredible, like looking in a mirror. My tattoos look so real. I look great!" Fans can find ticket details here.
