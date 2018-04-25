News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Glenn Tipton Jams With Judas Priest In Portland
04-25-2018
.
Judas Priest

(hennemusic) Glenn Tipton rejoined his Judas Priest bandmates to perform a three-song encore during the band's April 17 show at the Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Portland, OR, and video from the event is streaming online.

Tipton - who recently announced his retirement from the road following a diagnosis of Parkinson's Disease - was in the lineup for the group's classic tracks "Metal Gods", "Breaking The Law" and "Living After Midnight" while marking his fifth appearance during the band's "Firepower" world tour.

The guitarist personally chose album co-producer Andy Sneap to take over his touring duties, while leaving the door open for possible performances on the trek.

The group's 18th album, "Firepower" recently landed the veteran metal outfit their highest-charting US album with its debut at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, while also scoring their first UK Top 10 album in 38 years with a No. 5 entry on the Offical Charts.
Judas Priest's current spring run with Saxon and Black Star Riders will wrap up in San Antonio, TX on May 1. Watch video of Glenn's jam of all three songs with the band here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Glenn Tipton Jams With Judas Priest In Portland

