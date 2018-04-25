News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Release Performance Video Of 'One'
04-25-2018
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1988 classic, "One", at the Palexpo in Geneva, Switzerland on April 11, and the band is sharing professional footage from the event.

The third single from the group's fourth album, "…And Justice For All", also has the distinction of being the first music video issued by the band while delivering their first Grammy Award for Best Metal Performance in 1990. The US Top 40 hit helped push the album to No. 6 on the Billboard 200 and US sales of more than 8 million copies.

The Geneva show is part of Metallica's current arena tour of Europe in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct", which the group will bring to North America this fall.

"Following last summer's sold-out 25-date stadium run," says the band, "this year we're bringing the in-the-round production currently being seen in European arenas to the U.S. and Canada kicking off on September 2, 2018 in Madison, WI. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

