News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future
04-25-2018
.
Black Sabbath

Despite previous comments to the contrary, Black Sabbath guitarist Tony Iommi is not optimistic about the possibility of the legendary metal band playing together again but he does not rule it out.

Iommi was a guest at a charity fundraiser at the Opus Restaurant in Birmingham and during the event the host Gary Newborn asked him if the band would play together again.

He responded (via here), "It's highly unlikely, but we may. You can never say never, because we've done it [before] ... So many times, you say, 'Oh, that's it now,' with different singers and this and that, and all of a sudden we're playing together again. I would hope we could do some one-offs, but we'll never tour the world again as we did, because it is really exhausting."

He added, "People think, 'What a great life,' and it is a great life, but it has its toll on your body. All the traveling at different hours of the day and night. You finish a show at 11 o'clock. What we'd normally do is we'd base ourselves in one place, like New York or wherever we were, and then we'd stay in New York for 10 days, fly out and do a show and fly back in the night.

"So by the time you get to the hotel, it's four o'clock or five o'clock [in the morning]. And you don't pass the time, you can't sleep. And that's the difficult part. Even though you travel the best way you can. You could never fault the service. We had a great plane, we had great hotels - everything was marvelous - but it's still tiring."

He then concluded, "I think when you get to our age, it changes from when we're 20. We could stay up all night, but now I'm 30 and it's a different thing."

Black Sabbath MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Black Sabbath T-shirts and Posters

More Black Sabbath News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future

Black Sabbath Announce Limited Edition Supersonic Box Set

Black Sabbath Legend Wants To Team Up With Rob Halford

Ozzy Osbourne Shares Star Wars And Black Sabbath Mashup Video

Black Sabbath Classic Fuels Super Bowl Ad

Geezer Butler Addresses Likelihood Of Black Sabbath Reunion

Black Sabbath's Tony Iommi Reveals His Earliest Influences

Black Sabbath Legend Turned Down Eminem Collaboration Request 2017 In Review

Black Sabbath Star Strikes Back At Other Original Members 2017 In Review

Black Sabbath's Bill Ward Has Buried The Hatchet With Bandmates 2017 In Review


advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer- Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future- Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic- A Perfect Circle- more

Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour- Guns N' Roses Star Joins Joe Perry And Friends Jam- Foo Fighters Mixing Things Up On American Tour- Ozzy- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Announce Their Final Concert- Joe Lynn Turner Recovering From Heart Attack- Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French- Scorpions U.S. Fall Tour- more

Page Too:
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- more

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Announce Historic Show This Summer

Tony Iommi Addresses Black Sabbath's Possible Future

Pearl Jam's Eddie Vedder Jams Bob Dylan Classic

A Perfect Circle Add Two Fall Legs To Tour

Liam Gallagher Leads Rolling Stones' No Filter Tour Special Guests

Glenn Tipton Jams With Judas Priest In Portland

Clutch Reveal Album Release Plans And Debut New Song Live

Bruce Springsteen Leads Guests On John Wesley Harding Album

Metallica Release Performance Video Of 'One'

Allman Brothers Band Announce Cream Of The Crop Release

Phil Campbell And The Bastard Sons Announce Fall Tour

Garbage Announce Version 2.0 20th Anniversary Tour

- more

Page Too News Stories
Metallica Night- Incubus Announce Summer Tour- The Forum Turned Purple For Prince- Bullet For My Valentine Release New Video and more

Singled Out: Alezzandra's Bad Girl in Heaven, Good Girl in Hell

Ace Frehley Leads KISS Expo Lineup- Pantera Tease New Home Video- Cave In Tribute Caleb Scofield- The Damned Score Career 1st- More

Cary Brothers Streaming New Album Online Ahead Of Release

Singled Out: Liv Lombardi's Freedom Girl

Marilyn Manson Joins X Japan at Coachella- Stone Sour Unplugged- Wes Borland and Travis Barker Team Up- Slayer Look Back- Scars On Broadway Return- More

Sean Paul And Major Lazer Release 'Tip On It' Video

Singled Out: Jaclyn Kenyon's Daddy's Got A Shotgun

Vanessa Carlton Reveals Cover Of Fleetwood Mac's 'Dreams'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Vegas Goes Country For ACM Weekend

Jennifer Lyn & the Groove Revival - Badlands

MorleyView Desmond Child

Road Trip: Go Nuts for Florence, South Carolina

Caught In The Act: Richie Kotzen In Naperville

On The Record: Record Store Day Edition

Caught In The Act: Ann Wilson Of Heart

Travel News, Trips and Tips: 420 Edition

On The Record: Rock 'N' Rolla's UFO Turntable

Caught In The Act: John Corabi Live In Illinois

Lorde Melodrama World Tour Concert Review

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.