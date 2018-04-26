|
The Damned Announce Fall Tour In Support Of Hit New Album
The Damned are following up on the excitement of scoring the best chart debut of their career in their native UK but announcing that they will be launching a tour in support of the effort this fall. The punk rock legends' new studio album "Evil Spirits" debuted at No. 7 on the Official UK Album Charts, which is the very first time in their long career they have landed a top 10 album. To celebrate they will be launching the UK tour on November 19th in Brighton at Dome and wrapping up the trek on December 1st in Oxford at the O2 Academy. This spring they also have a number of shows announced including two with the supergroup Hollywood Vampires (June 16th in Birmingham and the next night at Manchester Arena. Frontman Dave Vanian had this to say about their chart debut, "It hasn't really sunk in yet but it feels great to finally get there as it's been a long time coming. We've had lots of top 10 singles but never an album. Even when Eloise was a big hit, we were pipped to the number one spot by a novelty song by Su Pollard! "This time we've had Kylie and the Manic Street Preachers to compete with. A huge thanks to the fans, of course, without whom this record would never have been made. It feels amazing to finally get it out there." The Damned UK Tour Dates
