The Damned Announce Fall Tour In Support Of Hit New Album
04-26-2018
.
The Damned

The Damned are following up on the excitement of scoring the best chart debut of their career in their native UK but announcing that they will be launching a tour in support of the effort this fall.

The punk rock legends' new studio album "Evil Spirits" debuted at No. 7 on the Official UK Album Charts, which is the very first time in their long career they have landed a top 10 album.

To celebrate they will be launching the UK tour on November 19th in Brighton at Dome and wrapping up the trek on December 1st in Oxford at the O2 Academy.

This spring they also have a number of shows announced including two with the supergroup Hollywood Vampires (June 16th in Birmingham and the next night at Manchester Arena.

Frontman Dave Vanian had this to say about their chart debut, "It hasn't really sunk in yet but it feels great to finally get there as it's been a long time coming. We've had lots of top 10 singles but never an album. Even when Eloise was a big hit, we were pipped to the number one spot by a novelty song by Su Pollard!

"This time we've had Kylie and the Manic Street Preachers to compete with. A huge thanks to the fans, of course, without whom this record would never have been made. It feels amazing to finally get it out there."

The Damned UK Tour Dates
Jun 16 - Birmingham Genting Arena
Jun 17 - Manchester Arena
Jun 19 - Glasgow SSE Hydro
Jun 20 - London SSE Arena Wembley
Aug 22 - Southampton O2 Guildhall
Aug 23 - Holmfirth Picture House
Aug 24 - Warrington Parr Hall
Aug 25 - Belfast Belsonic Festival
Nov 19 - Brighton Dome
Nov 20 - Norwich UEA
Nov 22 - Cheltenham Townhall
Nov 23 - London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire
Nov 24 - Portsmouth Pyramids
Nov 26 - Sheffield Plug
Nov 27 - Edinburgh Liquid Room
Nov 29 - Liverpool O2 Academy
Nov 30 - Coventry Empire
Dec 01 - Oxford O2 Academy

More The Damned News

