The Damned Announce Fall Tour In Support Of Hit New Album

The punk rock legends' new studio album "Evil Spirits" debuted at No. 7 on the Official UK Album Charts, which is the very first time in their long career they have landed a top 10 album.

To celebrate they will be launching the UK tour on November 19th in Brighton at Dome and wrapping up the trek on December 1st in Oxford at the O2 Academy.

This spring they also have a number of shows announced including two with the supergroup Hollywood Vampires (June 16th in Birmingham and the next night at Manchester Arena.

Frontman Dave Vanian had this to say about their chart debut, "It hasn't really sunk in yet but it feels great to finally get there as it's been a long time coming. We've had lots of top 10 singles but never an album. Even when Eloise was a big hit, we were pipped to the number one spot by a novelty song by Su Pollard!

"This time we've had Kylie and the Manic Street Preachers to compete with. A huge thanks to the fans, of course, without whom this record would never have been made. It feels amazing to finally get it out there."

The Damned UK Tour Dates

Jun 16 - Birmingham Genting Arena

Jun 17 - Manchester Arena

Jun 19 - Glasgow SSE Hydro

Jun 20 - London SSE Arena Wembley

Aug 22 - Southampton O2 Guildhall

Aug 23 - Holmfirth Picture House

Aug 24 - Warrington Parr Hall

Aug 25 - Belfast Belsonic Festival

Nov 19 - Brighton Dome

Nov 20 - Norwich UEA

Nov 22 - Cheltenham Townhall

Nov 23 - London O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

Nov 24 - Portsmouth Pyramids

Nov 26 - Sheffield Plug

Nov 27 - Edinburgh Liquid Room

Nov 29 - Liverpool O2 Academy

Nov 30 - Coventry Empire

Dec 01 - Oxford O2 Academy