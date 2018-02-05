Prince Tribute Highlight's Justin Timberlake Super Bowl Halftime Show

There was no hologram, the images and sounds of Prince singing the song with Timberlake made it into something of a disembodied duet. The Prince moment of the set was accompanied with images from the singer's legendary 2007 Super Bowl halftime show, with television graphics adding swathes of purple and the singer's famous glyph symbol over the arena. "Put two fingers in the air for Prince tonight," Timberlake shouted to the crowd.

The pop star followed with "I Don't Want to Lose You Now" and the on field performance of "Can't Stop The Feeling" before culminating in a classic Super Bowl finale of confetti with Timberlake in the crowd taking selfies.

The most surprising aspect of the show was the lack of surprises. Other than the Prince moment, there were no big-name special guests or cameo appearances. Read more here.