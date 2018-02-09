Smashing Pumpkins Finish Recording New Reunion Album

The Pumpkins frontman has kept fans updated with a steady stream of studio posts as he, guitarist James Iha and drummer Jimmy Chamberlin wrap the record. Over the last few days he's shown mixing boards, drum kits and other studio equipment in various states of use.

"Ok, so today is absolutely, officially the last day of studio work (only two days off since I got here to LaLa), and it will be a fun one as we are recording live strings for a few songs I've done the arrangements for," he wrote yesterday (Feb. 7). Read more here.