Frank Zappa Hologram Tour Musician Lineup Revealed

The possibility of live shows with a hologram of Zappa, who died in 1993, first came to light in September 2017. Ahmet Zappa has now confirmed that the Bizarre World Of Frank Zappa shows will feature a core lineup of Ray White, Mike Keneally, Scott Thunes, Robert Martin and Joe "Vaultmeister" Travers.

Guests appearing live will include Steve Vai, Warren Cuccurullo, Ian Underwood, Vinnie Colaiuta, Napoleon Murphy Brock, Arthur Barrow and Ed Mann. Further artists will be announced in due course. The first dates are due later in 2018, but no specifics have been given. Read more here.