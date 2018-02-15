Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Flaw and Blacklite District Kick Off North American Tour
02-15-2018
.
Blacklite District

Blacklite District shared their excitement about hitting the road with Flaw as direct support act on their just launched North American tour which kicked off last night (Valentine's Day) in Colorado Springs.

The tour continues tonight (February 15th) in Greeley, CO at the Moxi Theater and is scheduled to wrap up on March 3rd at the Wired Pub & Grill in Omaha, NE.

Blacklite District had this to say, "We're going to be debuting a brand new show and it's going to be our biggest production to date. We thrive on making sure what we do is different and something that stands out from the pack. In terms of rock music, there is no other show on the planet like a BLD show, and that's not me just saying something cliche. There's a reason we're the kings of new age, and we hope you'll come see why."

Tour Dates:
02/15 - Moxi Theater - Greeley, CO
02/16 - Liquid Joes - Salt Lake City, UT
02/17 - The Dive Bar - Las Vegas, NV
02/19 - Whisky A Go Go - West Hollywood, CA
02/20 - Holy Diver - Sacramento, CA
02/21 - TBA - Red Bluff, CA
02/22 - Old Nick's Pub - Eugene, OR
02/23 - Third Street Pub - Bend, OR
02/24 - Rock Hard PDX - Portland, OR
02/25 - Fun House - El Corazon - Seattle, WA
02/27 - 3rd Wheel - Lewiston, ID
02/28 - Pocatello Elks Lodge - Pocatello, ID
03/02 - Z Bar - Spearfish, SD
03/03 - Wired Pub & Grill - Omaha, NE

advertisement

Blacklite District Music, DVDs, Books and more

Blacklite District T-shirts and Posters

More Blacklite District News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Flaw and Blacklite District Kick Off North American Tour


More Stories for Blacklite District

Blacklite District Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings- Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie- Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters- more

Guns N' Roses Star Launches New Supergroup- Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song- Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy- more

Judas Priest Legend Battling Parkinson's Disease- Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie- Ozzy Osbourne Wants To Make New Album After Final Tour- more

Guns N' Roses Star To Play Appetite Album In Full On Tour- Mr. Big's Pat Torpey Dead At 64- Prince's Family Denied Investigative Death Data By Authorities- Robert Plant- more

Page Too:
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video- Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message- Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'- Remy Ma- more

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce- Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu- Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation- more

Kendrick Lamar Accused Of Artwork Theft- Bruno Mars And Cardi B Announce '24K Magic' Tour Dates- Camila Cabello Previews 'Never Be The Same' Video- Jason Aldean- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Led Zeppelin To Release 'Different' Archival Recordings

Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie

Iron Maiden Take Action Against Counterfeiters

Judas Priest's Rob Halford Addresses Glenn Tipton's Parkinson's Battle

Smashing Pumpkins' D'arcy Wretzky Reveals Billy Corgan Texts

Singled Out: Valhalla Lights' Hammer The Witch

Ritchie Blackmore's Rainbow Preview New 2-Disc Set

Red Hot Mistake For Chili Peppers Fan

Misfits Doyle Launching As We Die World Abomination Tour

Life of Agony Announce Two Special Hometown Shows

TSOL Announce Limited Edition Record Release

Adam Lambert Says New Music Coming This Year

Ryan Adams Releases New Song 'Baby I Love You'

Eddie Vedder, Will Ferrell, Chad Smith Play 'Personal Jesus'

Stoned Jesus Releasing New Album Via Napalm Records

Late Night Fights Take On Important Issues With Prison Video

• more

Page Too News Stories
Ed Sheeran and Eminem Release 'River' Video

Kanye West Returns To Instagram With Special Message

Kodak Black Releases R&B Album 'Heartbreak Kodak'

Remy Ma And Chris Brown Release 'Melanin Magic' Video

Kendrick Lamar And Nipsey Hussle Release New Track 'Dedication'

Blake Shelton Raises $50k For Hometown Park

Camila Cabello Announces 'Never Be The Same' Tour

Drake And NFL Star Antonio Brown Treat Maid To $10k Shopping Spree

Machine Gun Kelly Releases 'The Break Up' Video

Don Gibson Collection Revisits His Golden Period In The 1970s

Elton John Making New 'Lion King' Music With Beyonce

Willie Nelson Fighting Back After Battling Flu

Victoria Beckham Addresses Spice Girls Reunion Speculation

Demi Lovato Says Arena Tour Will be 'Up Close and Personal'

Kendrick Lamar Bans Photography At His Concerts

Cardi B And Offset On Chris Jeday's 'Ahora Dice' Remix

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

TBT: Phil Vassar The New Piano Man

Dolly Spartans - Time Sides With No One

Saxon - Thunderbolt

Channel Dark - El Wire Pacifier

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Straw Family - Family Matters

Junkyardfieldtrip - Self-titled

Joe Perry - Sweetzerland Manifesto

Ten Ton Man - Dangerous Women & A Desperate Man

Cindy Wilson - Change

Luca Bash - Keys of Mine

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.