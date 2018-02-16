Megadeth's David Ellefson Announces Meet and Greet Events

Ellefson had this to say, "It's always fun to get out and meet the fans, especially when I can get back home to the Midwest. Minnesota Always shows us a great time. With my brand manager, and partner, Thom Hazaert, we've launched a lot of exciting new things this year, and it's really great to get out and meet fans and spread the word and get their feedback."

Also appearing on several of the dates are the Ron Keel Band, celebrating the EMP release of Keel's debut outlaw country/Southern Rock release Metal Cowboy Reloaded, also featuring Frank Hannon of Tesla, and guest appearances from Eric Brittingham and Jeff Labar of Cinderella, Paul Shortino, Troy Lucketta of Tesla, and more, in stores 3/23 via EMP Outlaw/EMP Label Group.

Ellefson adds, "We're all really excited about these collaborations. Desert Rock and Hydra are both amazing companies, who make an exceptional high-end product. They came to us with a strong vision for a branded collaboration, and saw it through, and we couldn't be happier. We've launched so many unique and exciting brand partnerships this year, and these are no exception.

"Honestly, they are all incredibly cool, with amazing artwork by our Combat/ECC artist Melody Myers, and people will buy them as much for memorabilia, to put on the shelf next to their Trooper and Megadeth beers. But that doesn't take away from the fact that they are just as great inside the bottle, for those who do want to enjoy responsibly."

Meet David At The Following Locations:

Friday 3/16 7 Pm

Hydra Beer Company, Sioux Falls, Sd

Urband Legend Coffee Stout Launch/

Ron Keel Metal Cowboy Reloaded Cd Release

Saturday 3/17 2 Pm

Down In The Valley, Minneapolis, Mn

Meet And Greet With David Ellefson

8020 Olson Memorial Hwy

Golden Valley Mn 55427

Saturday 3/17 7 Pm

Whatsup Lounge - Mankato, Mn

Ron Keel Metal Cowboy Reloaded Cd Release

With Meet And Greet With David Ellefson

Sunday 3/18 2 Pm

Know Name Records, Minneapolis, Mn

Meet And Greet With David Ellefson

6009 Portland Ave. So. Minneapolis, Mn