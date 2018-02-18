Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Metallica Release Live 'Creeping Death' Video
02-18-2018
(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1984 classic, "Creeping Death", at the WiZink Center in Madrid, Spain on February 5, and the band are streaming professional footage from the show.

The clip from the second of two concerts in the Spanish capital follows footage of the group's 1983 classic, "Seek & Destroy", from a February 3 date at the same venue, one of the early stops on the latest leg of Metallica's WorldWired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

Metallica's tenth release recently landed at No. 3 on the Top Rock Albums of 2017 in a year-end review by Nielsen Music, behind projects by Imagine Dragons ("Evolve") and Twenty One Pilots ("Blurryface").

The global measurement and data analytics company named Metallica as the No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017, ahead of Imagine Dragons, The Beatles, Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots after delivering a combined total of 1,836,000 album sales, TEA (track-equivalent albums, a unit of measurement where 10 paid downloads equal one album) and SEA (on-demand audio streaming-equivalent albums, another unit of measurement where 1,500 streams equal one album). Watch the video and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

