Metallica Release Live 'Creeping Death' Video

The clip from the second of two concerts in the Spanish capital follows footage of the group's 1983 classic, "Seek & Destroy", from a February 3 date at the same venue, one of the early stops on the latest leg of Metallica's WorldWired tour in support of "Hardwired…To Self-Destruct."

Metallica's tenth release recently landed at No. 3 on the Top Rock Albums of 2017 in a year-end review by Nielsen Music, behind projects by Imagine Dragons ("Evolve") and Twenty One Pilots ("Blurryface").

The global measurement and data analytics company named Metallica as the No. 1 Rock Artist of 2017, ahead of Imagine Dragons, The Beatles, Linkin Park and Twenty One Pilots after delivering a combined total of 1,836,000 album sales, TEA (track-equivalent albums, a unit of measurement where 10 paid downloads equal one album) and SEA (on-demand audio streaming-equivalent albums, another unit of measurement where 1,500 streams equal one album). Watch the video and read more here.