Eminem Releases 'Untouchable' Lyric Video In UnusualWay
02-19-2018
Eminem

(Radio.com) One video was not enough for Eminem this past week. With fans still wrapping heads around his recent "River" clip with Ed Sheeran, Slim Shady has dropped a lyric video for the track "Untouchable."

The hit making rapper presented the new song in novel form, sharing the lyrics as posts on various social media platforms including Facebook and Instagram.

One of the highlights of Em's Revival album, "Untouchable" samples Cheech and Chong's 1974 classic, "Earache My Eye." Watch the "Untouchable" lyric video here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

