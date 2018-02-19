News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




The Cars Stream Demo Version of 1984 Classic 'Drive'
02-19-2018
The Cars

(hennemusic) The Cars are streaming a demo of their 1984 classic, "Drive", as a preview to their forthcoming March 30th release of an expanded edition of "Heartbeat City."

The third single from the band's fifth album was their highest-charting US hit, reaching No. 3 on the Billboard Hot 100 alongside three other Top 20 tracks from the project - "You Might Think", "Magic" and "Hello Again."

Produced by Mutt Lange, "Heartbeat City" peaked at No. 3 on the US Billboard 200 while selling more than 4 million copies.

The demo of "Drive" is one of seven unreleased versions of songs featured on the 2018 reissue, which will arrive in sync with an expanded edition of 1981's "Shake It Up."

Available on CD, 2LP and digital formats, both projects will be issued two weeks ahead of The Cars' induction into the 2018 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame during an April 14 event at the Public Auditorium in Cleveland, OH. Read more and stream the song here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

