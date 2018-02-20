News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Release Live 'Battery' Video From Current Tour
02-20-2018
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed their 1986 thrash metal classic, "Battery", during the first of two nights at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy on February 12, and the band are streaming professional footage from the show.

The song was the opening track from the group's third record, "Master Of Puppets." Metallica's major label debut became thrash metal's first platinum album while expanding and solidifying the band's sonic palette. The project has now sold more than 6 million copies in the US alone.

As part of their ongoing reissues series, Metallica released a series of remastered 30th anniversary editions of the project last fall on CD, vinyl and digital, alongside an expanded 3CD edition and a deluxe box set. Read more and watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Metallica Music

