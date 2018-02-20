News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Release Video For Cover Of Classic Song
02-20-2018
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica performed the 1973 Budgie classic, "Breadfan", at Palau Sant Jordi in Barcelona, Spain on February 7, and the band are streaming professional footage from the show.

The opening track on Budge's third album, "Never Turn Your Back On A Friend", was first released by Metallica as a b-side to the "Eye Of The Beholder" single from 1998's "…And Justice For All" before it resurfaced on their 1998 covers collection, "Garage Inc."

Metallica also covered Budgie's 1974 track, "Crash Course in Brain Surgery", on their 1987 set "The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited", which will be reissued on April 13.

Out-of-print and available for the first time in decades, the 5-track set sees the band deliver covers of some of their influences, including Killing Joke, Diamond Head and Misfits.

Upon its original release, the EP peaked at No. 28 on the US Billboard 200 on its way to sales of more than a million copies in the country. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

