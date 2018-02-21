News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer
02-21-2018
.
Carrie Underwood

(Radio.com) Carrie Underwood is doing a very good deed for a fallen police officer. The country star has donated $10,000 to the GoFundMe campaign for Checotah Assistant Police Chief Justin Durrett who is recovering from injuries sustained in a rollover crash.

Underwood made the donation under her married name of Carrie Fisher to the campaign on Saturday (Feb. 17). Chief Durrett is currently in the ICU after suffering a broken neck, bruised spine and multiple gashes on his head in the Feb. 11 accident. He is also experiencing numbness from the neck down (via KOMO News).

The country star and the police chief have a longtime friendship that extends back to childhood, with the two attending the same church as kids. Read more here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

More Carrie Underwood News

