News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Metallica Release Live Video From Bologna Concert
02-21-2018
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica are streaming footage of their cover of the Irish traditional song, "Whiskey In The Jar", from a February 14 concert at the Unipol Arena in Bologna, Italy.

The band first recorded the tune for their 1998 compilation album, "Garage Inc.", with their studio version going on to win a Grammy Award for Best Hard Rock Performance in 2000.

"Garage Inc." featured Metallica covers of tracks by several acts, including Black Sabbath, Bob Seger and Misfits, as well as the group's 1987 collection, "The $5.98 EP - Garage Days Re-Revisited", which will be reissued on its own on April 13.

Out-of-print and available for the first time in decades, the 5-track set sees the band deliver covers of some of their influences, including Budgie, Killing Joke and Diamond Head. Read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Metallica Release Live Video From Bologna Concert

Metallica Release Video For Cover Of Classic Song

Metallica Release Live 'Battery' Video From Current Tour

Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton

Metallica Release Live 'Creeping Death' Video

Metallica To Receive 2018 Polar Music Prize

Photo Of Metallica's James Hetfield As Cop In Ted Bundy Movie

Metallica's Kirk Hammett Featured On New Michael Schenker Song

Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In New Ted Bundy Movie

Metallica's James Hetfield Lands Key Role In Ted Bundy Movie


More Stories for Metallica

Metallica Music

advertisement

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Updates Fans On New Album- Marilyn Manson Has Bizarre Onstage Meltdown- Metallica Release Birthday Tribute To Cliff Burton- Muse- more

Page Too:
Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

Meek Mill Files Appeal Alleging Unreliable Police Testimony- Kendrick Lamar, The Killers Lead NBA All-Star Weekend- Frank Ocean- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.