News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Carrie Underwood Pays Tribute To Billy Graham
02-23-2018
.
Carrie Underwood

(Radio.com) Carrie Underwood was among those remembering Billy Graham this week. The country star shared a heartfelt message in response to the news that influential 20th century minister Billy Graham had passed away at the age of 99.

"Amazing…Rest in the arms of the Lord," Underwood posted in tribute to the her Twitter page. "Surely right now He is saying 'Well done, my son."

The singer's comments were in response to a tweet shared from fellow artist David Crowder with a quote from the late Rev. Graham: "Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don't you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God." See Underwood's post here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Carrie Underwood Music, DVDs, Books and more

Carrie Underwood T-shirts and Posters

More Carrie Underwood News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Carrie Underwood Pays Tribute To Billy Graham

Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer

Carrie Underwood's Husband Mike Fisher Returning To NHL

Carrie Underwood Almost Received Her First Ever Speeding Ticket

Three Unforgettable Moments in Grammy Country Music History

Carrie Underwood Received Wrist Implant, Shares X-Ray With Fans

Carrie Underwood Premieres 'The Champion' Featuring Ludacris

Carrie Underwood Previews Her New Track 'The Champion'

Carrie Underwood Breaks Her Wrist In Fall 2017 In Review

Carrie Underwood Received Over 40 Facial Stitches From Fall


More Stories for Carrie Underwood

Carrie Underwood Music

advertisement


News Reports
Day in Rock:
Robert Plant Talks Led Zeppelin 50th Anniversary Celebration- Jimi Hendrix Previously-Unreleased Track Streaming- Foo Fighters Brit Awards Performance Streaming Online- more

Stone Temple Pilots Stream New Song The Art Of Letting Go- Judas Priest Preview New Song Traitors Gate- The Monkees Stars Reuniting For Tour- Halestorm, In This Moment Tour- more

Eagles Add More New Dates To North American Tour- Billy Corgan Reveals New Smashing Pumpkins' Song Details- Foreigner Announce Live Orchestra Tour Dates- more

KISS Spark Retirement Speculation With The End Of The Road Move- Slipknot Star Says He Will Never Go Back On Tour Again- Foreigner Announce Very Special Release- more

Page Too:
Quincy Jones Apologizes for Shocking Interview Comments- Ed Sheeran Addresses Secret Marriage Rumors- Maroon 5 Headlining NFL Hall of Fame Legends Concert- more

Migos, Arcade Fire, James Bay Going 'Saturday Night Live'- Rihanna Looks Back And Thanks Mother As She Turns 30- Carrie Underwood Donates $10K To Injured Police Officer- more

Ed Sheeran Sparks Secret Wedding Speculation- Former One Direction Star Zayn Malik Previews New Music- Kesha Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Concert Fall Injury- more

Drake's Generous Money Giveaway All Part Of 'God's Plan'- Troy Gentry's Widow Sues Over Husband's Death- The Chainsmokers Release 'You Owe Me' Video- Demi Lovato Unplugs- more

advertisement


Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.