Carrie Underwood Pays Tribute To Billy Graham

"Amazing…Rest in the arms of the Lord," Underwood posted in tribute to the her Twitter page. "Surely right now He is saying 'Well done, my son."

The singer's comments were in response to a tweet shared from fellow artist David Crowder with a quote from the late Rev. Graham: "Someday you will read or hear that Billy Graham is dead. Don't you believe a word of it. I shall be more alive than I am now. I will just have changed my address. I will have gone into the presence of God." See Underwood's post here.