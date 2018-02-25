News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Summer Tour
02-25-2018
.
Coheed And Cambria

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday have announced that they will be teaming up this summer to launch a North American coheadlining amphitheater tour.

The trek will feature support from The Story So Far and is scheduled to hit 28 cities beginning on July 6th in Miami, FL at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater and wrapping up on August 12th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre.

Taking Back Sunday's Mark O'Connell had the following to say about the upcoming outing with Coheed and Cambria, "It's funny, we've been friends all of this time but we've never done a full tour together. We ran into each other at some festivals last year and got to talking about it and here we are."

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Tour Dates:
07/06 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater
07/07 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/08 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place
07/10 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheater
07/11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater
07/13 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
07/14 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
07/15 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion
07/17 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion
07/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier at Penn's Landing
07/19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
07/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk
07/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors*
07/23 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*
07/25 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory
07/26 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island
07/27 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill
07/29 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica
07/31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
08/02 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre
08/03 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheatre
08/04 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
08/06 - Denver, CO - Sculpture Park
08/07 - Salt Lake City - Union Event Center*
08/09 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre*
08/10 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas
08/11 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre
08/12 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre

