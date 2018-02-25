Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Sunday Summer Tour

The trek will feature support from The Story So Far and is scheduled to hit 28 cities beginning on July 6th in Miami, FL at the Bayfront Park Amphitheater and wrapping up on August 12th in Phoenix, AZ at the Comerica Theatre.

Taking Back Sunday's Mark O'Connell had the following to say about the upcoming outing with Coheed and Cambria, "It's funny, we've been friends all of this time but we've never done a full tour together. We ran into each other at some festivals last year and got to talking about it and here we are."

Coheed and Cambria and Taking Back Tour Dates:

07/06 - Miami, FL - Bayfront Park Amphitheater

07/07 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/08 - Jacksonville, FL - Daily's Place

07/10 - Atlanta, GA - Chastain Park Amphitheater

07/11 - Nashville, TN - Ascend Amphitheater

07/13 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater

07/14 - Charlotte, NC - Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

07/15 - Baltimore, MD - Pier Six Pavilion

07/17 - Boston, MA - Blue Hills Bank Pavilion

07/18 - Philadelphia, PA - Festival Pier at Penn's Landing

07/19 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

07/21 - Brooklyn, NY - Ford Amphitheater at Coney Island Boardwalk

07/22 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE - Outdoors*

07/23 - Columbus, OH - Express Live! Outdoor Amphitheatre*

07/25 - Minneapolis, MN - Armory

07/26 - Chicago, IL - Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island

07/27 - Sterling Heights, MI - Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill

07/29 - Cleveland, OH - Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

07/31 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

08/02 - Sugar Land, TX - Smart Financial Centre

08/03 - Austin, TX - Austin360 Amphitheatre

08/04 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory

08/06 - Denver, CO - Sculpture Park

08/07 - Salt Lake City - Union Event Center*

08/09 - Berkeley, CA - The Greek Theatre*

08/10 - Las Vegas, NV - The Joint at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Las Vegas

08/11 - Irvine, CA - FivePoint Amphitheatre

08/12 - Phoenix, AZ - Comerica Theatre