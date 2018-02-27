News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Lana Del Rey In The Studio With Jack Antonoff
02-27-2018
.
Lana Del Rey

(Radio.com) Jack Antonoff has produced hits for some of pop's biggest female stars. At the 2018 GRAMMY Awards, he earned nods for his collaborations with Lorde (Melodrama) and Taylor Swift ("I Don't Wanna Live Forever"). He's also worked with P!nk, Sara Bareilles, St. Vincent and more artists with pop appeal and unique musical points-of-view. If Lana Del Rey's Instagram story is any indication, she may be next on Jack's list of collaborators.

Lana live streamed a video of her inside a recording studio with Antonoff. As she filmed, Antonoff reclined on a cushy leather couch and faint music played in the background.

In addition to the Instagram live update, a Lana fan on Twitter stumbled upon a selfie Lana shared with Antonoff and Marina Diamandis (of Marina and the Diamonds) over the weekend.

Lana's last album Lust For Life dropped last year and featured A-list collaborators, including The Weeknd and Stevie Nicks. The prolific singer-songwriter may be assembling another dream team for her yet-untitled sixth studio album. Watch a fan capture of Lana's hangout with Jack Antonoff here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

