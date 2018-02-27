Lana Del Rey In The Studio With Jack Antonoff

Lana live streamed a video of her inside a recording studio with Antonoff. As she filmed, Antonoff reclined on a cushy leather couch and faint music played in the background.

In addition to the Instagram live update, a Lana fan on Twitter stumbled upon a selfie Lana shared with Antonoff and Marina Diamandis (of Marina and the Diamonds) over the weekend.

Lana's last album Lust For Life dropped last year and featured A-list collaborators, including The Weeknd and Stevie Nicks. The prolific singer-songwriter may be assembling another dream team for her yet-untitled sixth studio album. Watch a fan capture of Lana's hangout with Jack Antonoff here.