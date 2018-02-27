Metallica Announce North American Tour

The new trek will feature the in-the-round production from their European arena tour and is scheduled to kick off on September 2nd in Madison, WI at the Kohl Center.

The lengthy trek will span fall into the winter visiting 34 cities in all before it wraps up on March 13th of next year in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena.

Fan club and Citi card members presales will begin today (February 27th) with public on sale launching on March 2nd. See the full list of tour dates below.



Metallica Worldwired North American Tour Dates:

Sep 2 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center

Sep 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center

Sep 6 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena

Sep 8 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center

Sep 11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center

Sep 13 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place

Sep 15 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Oct 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center

Oct 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena

Oct 20 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center

Oct 22 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center

Oct 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center

Oct 29 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center

Nov 26 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Nov 28 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena

Nov 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena

Dec 2 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena

Dec 5 - Portland, OR - Moda Center

Dec 7 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center

Dec 9 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center

Jan 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center

Jan 20 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena

Jan 22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC

Jan 24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Jan 28 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena

Jan 30 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena

Feb 1 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena

Feb 28 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center

Mar 2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena

Mar 4 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena

Mar 6* - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center

Mar 9 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center

Mar 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse

Mar 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena