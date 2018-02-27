News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Metallica Announce North American Tour
02-27-2018
Metallica

Metallica confirmed the rumors that they sparked with hints this past weekend, they will be returning to the road in North America this fall for a brand new leg of their WorldWired Tour.

The new trek will feature the in-the-round production from their European arena tour and is scheduled to kick off on September 2nd in Madison, WI at the Kohl Center.

The lengthy trek will span fall into the winter visiting 34 cities in all before it wraps up on March 13th of next year in Grand Rapids, MI at the Van Andel Arena.

Fan club and Citi card members presales will begin today (February 27th) with public on sale launching on March 2nd. See the full list of tour dates below.

Metallica Worldwired North American Tour Dates:
Sep 2 - Madison, WI - Kohl Center
Sep 4 - Minneapolis, MN - Target Center
Sep 6 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena
Sep 8 - Grand Forks, ND - Alerus Center
Sep 11 - Sioux Falls, SD - Denny Sanford Premier Center
Sep 13 - Winnipeg, MB - Bell MTS Place
Sep 15 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Oct 16 - Milwaukee, WI - Wisconsin Entertainment and Sport Center
Oct 18 - Pittsburgh, PA - PPG Paints Arena
Oct 20 - State College, PA - Bryce Jordan Center
Oct 22 - Charlotte, NC - Spectrum Center
Oct 27 - Buffalo, NY - KeyBank Center
Oct 29 - Albany, NY - Times Union Center
Nov 26 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Nov 28 - Boise, ID - Taco Bell Arena
Nov 30 - Salt Lake City, UT - Vivint Smart Home Arena
Dec 2 - Spokane, WA - Spokane Arena
Dec 5 - Portland, OR - Moda Center
Dec 7 - Sacramento, CA - Golden 1 Center
Dec 9 - Fresno, CA - Save Mart Center
Jan 18 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center
Jan 20 - Little Rock, AR - Verizon Arena
Jan 22 - Birmingham, AL - Legacy Arena at The BJCC
Jan 24 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Jan 28 - Raleigh, NC - PNC Arena
Jan 30 - Cincinnati, OH - U.S. Bank Arena
Feb 1 - Cleveland, OH - Quicken Loans Arena
Feb 28 - El Paso, TX - Don Haskins Center
Mar 2 - Lubbock, TX - United Supermarkets Arena
Mar 4 - Wichita, KS - Intrust Bank Arena
Mar 6* - Kansas City, MO - Sprint Center
Mar 9 - Louisville, KY - KFC Yum! Center
Mar 11 - Indianapolis, IN - Bankers Life Fieldhouse
Mar 13 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Metallica Music, DVDs, Books and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Metallica Music

