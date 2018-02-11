Smashing Pumpkins Reunion Confirmed Via Leaked Photo?

(Sadly, original bassist D'Arcy Wretzky has definitively confirmed that she won't be a part of said reunion). Corgan even posted a few days ago (hidden between the lines of a very long post) that the band was in the studio with production legend Rick Rubin.

Now, someone (might it be Corgan?) has thrown another bone to frenzied fans, leaking an image of the former Pumpkins at a recent photoshoot. The image features Corgan, Iha and Chamberlin, along with long time Corgan collaborator (and current band member) Jeff Schroeder, who joined Corgan in 2007, long after the end of the Pumpkin's classic line-up. The current speculation is the Schroeder might take up bass duties, given Wretzky's absence. Read more - here.