Pearl Jam Star Scores Elvis Presley Documentary

The film will feature "Presley hits and alternate mixes," as well as an original score composed by Pearl Jam guitarist Mike McCready reports Rolling Stone. The soundtrack includes McCready's score, Elvis classics and rarities.

Bonus content includes a Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers cover of "Wooden Heart" and a collection of R&B, country and gospel music that inspired Elvis' musical style.

The release will be available in various formats: digital, CD, double-vinyl, and a triple-CD deluxe edition featuring additional music. Read more - here.