Black Country Communion Release 'The Cove' Video (Week in Review)

Black Country Communion

Black Country Communion Release 'The Cove' Video was a top story on Monday: (hennemusic) Black Country Communion have released an online stream of their brand new music video for the track "The Cove", as the latest track issued from their fourth album, "BCCIV."

"I wanted to write a song about my love for dolphins," explains bassist/vocalist Glenn Hughes. "Each year thousands of these beautiful souls are murdered by hunters in the coastal town of Taiji Japan. They are drove into the Killing Cove and brutally slaughtered.

"I have been working with Ric O'Barry from the Dolphin Project for four years, and told him I had written a song about this senseless & horrific scenario for BCCIV, that has been happening for decades."

"My heart aches as I watch on live stream on what happens in the Cove," adds the rocker. "I ask you all to listen to this song and understand how deeply affected we all are as animal and sea life protectors. The Dolphin Project has changed my life, and to my dying day I will be of service to be a protector of all inhabitants that live in the sea." - here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Black Country Communion Release 'The Cove' Video

