Alice Merton Reveals U.S. Tour Dates With Vance Joy (Week in Review)
Alice Merton Reveals U.S. Tour Dates With Vance Joy was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) Canadian singer-songwriter Alice Merton is spending the summer touring America with a pretty famous pal. Merton is set to hit the road supporting Vance Joy as he supports his new album, Nation of Two. Her profile has been heightened considerably of late, with Merton performing her single, "No Roots," on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon immediately following the Feb. 9 XXIII Olympic Winter Games opening ceremony. See Merton's full tour itinerary--which also includes stops along the summer festival circuit)--as well as her Tonight Show performance - here.
