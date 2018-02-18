News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy (Week in Review)

.
Smashing Pumpkins

Smashing Pumpkins Address D'arcy Wretzky Reunion Controversy was a top story on Wednesday: (Radio.com) With some sort of big news coming from Smashing Pumpkins today — possibly the title and release date of their next album — the band wants to clarify a popular misconception.

The reason original bassist D'arcy Wretzky is not taking part in the Pumpkins reunion album has nothing to do with the remaining band members. "James Iha, Jimmy Chamberlin, and William Corgan haven't played a show with D'arcy Wretzky for over 18 years. But it's not for a lack of trying," said Smashing Pumpkins in a press statement.

They continued: "For despite reports, Ms. Wretzky has repeatedly been invited out to play with the group, participate in demo sessions, or at the very least, meet face-to-face, and in each and every instance she always deferred. We wish her all the best, and look forward to reconnecting with you all very soon."

In an interview with the website BlastEcho, Wretzky said that she agreed to take part in the reunion and was sent a contract, but that a month later Corgan told her the offer wasn't real. Read more - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

Smashing Pumpkins Music, DVDs, Books and more

Smashing Pumpkins T-shirts and Posters

Smashing Pumpkins Music

