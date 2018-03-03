Lynyrd Skynyrd To Broadcast Special Show Live Next Month

The band will perform the exclusive, invitation-only show for SiriusXM subscribers in advance of the start of the two-year trek in West Palm Beach, FL on May 4 and in sync with the March 2 launch of "Free Bird," Lynyrd Skynyrd's own Southern Rock channel on SiriusXM.

Available throughout the month of March, "Free Bird" will showcase music from the Florida rockers extensive career alongside shows hosted by band members Gary Rossington, Rickey Medlocke and Johnny Van Zant. The channel will also include southern rock classics from an array of artists, including The Allman Brothers Band, The Marshall Tucker Band, 38 Special, Molly Hatchet, Blackfoot, ZZ Top and many more.

"Very excited to have SiriusXM support Lynyrd Skynyrd's music and history and to include some of our friends and musical influences on our own channel!," says Rossington. "Can't wait to share the music and our stories with our generations of fans."

Lynyrd Skynyrd's exclusive concert for SiriusXM in Atlanta will air live on Thursday, March 15 at 9:00 pm ET on "Free Bird" - SiriusXM channel 30 - via satellite and on the SiriusXM app. Read more - here.