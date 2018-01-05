Taylor Swift Camp Moves To Have 'Shake It Off' Lawsuit Dismissed

3LW songwriters Sean Hall and Nathan Butler sued Swift in September, claiming the lyrics of her song "Shake it Off" infringed on those found in their 2001 track.

Swift's track includes the lines, "The players gonna play, play, play, play, play/ and the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate, hate." 3LW's less wordy tune features the phrase, "Players, they gon' play/ and haters are gonna hate."

On Wednesday (Jan. 3), Swift's legal team moved to dismiss the copyright lawsuit, arguing that the phrase should be in the public domain, reports Variety. "There can be no copyright protection in 'playas, they gonna play and haters, they gonna hate,' because it would impermissibly monopolize the idea that players will play and haters will hate," Swift's lawyers wrote in the motion. Read more here.