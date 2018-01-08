Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Judas Priest Unleash 'Lightning Strike' Video
01-08-2018
.
Judas Priest

After teasing fans last week, Judas Priest have released their brand new music video for the single "Lightning Strike", which comes from their forthcoming album "Firepower" (out March 9th).

Frontman Rob Halford has told VintageRock.com (via Gibson) about Firepower, saying: "It's great. This is what Priest lives for. We're a hard-working metal band still making the metal forty-odd years later, thanks to our glorious metal fans around the world."

"So we make music now, obviously, still for our own pleasure and enjoyment, and the challenge of finding a new riff and a new melody is always very… It's a great feeling."

The band recorded the effort with producers Andy Sneap and Tom Allom (who produced the band's releases from 1979-1988, including such stellar classics as 'Unleashed in the East,' 'British Steel,' 'Screaming for Vengeance' and 'Defenders of the Faith'). Halford had this to say, "Tom Allom has got this classic metal thing.

"And Andy is a bit more of a 'modern metal producer' but his thinking is a little bit different to Tom's. And I think to get this balance between that classic old school metal to what Andy's world is was just a remarkable coalescence." Watch the video here.

More Judas Priest News

