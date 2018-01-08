Pete Wentz and The Rock Share Life Goals Via Social Media

"Watching the Rock wait to get on his private jet to China on ig has me feeling the same way I did when I was a little kid watching the junior high kids wait to get on their bus… thanks for the inspiration @TheRock I'm gonna be like you one day."

The former champion WWF wrestler saw the complimentary tweet and responded, "Haha thanks, but I wanna be like you you rockstar," as well as a congratulatory message about the singer's personal life, 'Congrats on the baby news brother."

Wentz was so touched that The Rock responded, tweeting, "So now we know what tweet to put on my tombstone." See their exchange here.