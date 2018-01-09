Franz Ferdinand Reveal New Song 'Feel The Love Go'

It finds Alex Kapranos and company setting up shop in the heart of the dance floor with a pulsating beating and rhythmic guitars. There's also a pretty great sax solo towards the end of the song.

"Feel the Love Go" is the latest song from the band's upcoming album, Always Ascending, which is due to debut on Feb. 9. Franz Ferdinand is set to hit the road with a clutch of North American tour dates which kick off in April. Listen to the new track and see all the dates here.