New Found Glory, Bayside, The Movielife Announce Sick Tour

Key will also be performing with New Found Glory during the trek. The tour will be kicking off on May 17th in Orlando, FL at the House of Blues and will wrap on June 22nd in Dallas, TX.

Bayside vocalist Anthony Raneri shared his excitement about the outing, "It's very rare for a whole tour package to work this well musically and socially. I have a New Found Glory tattoo and a couple of them have Bayside tattoos. I've sang on NFG records and both the members of NFG and Vinnie from the Movielife have sang on Bayside records.

"The Movielife and NFG might have been two of the first bands that we ever gave our demo to when we first started Bayside. This is a very special tour for us on many levels."

The Sick Tour Dates:

5/17 - Orlando, FL - House of Blues

5/18 - Atlanta, GA - The Masquerade (Heaven)

5/19 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle

5/20 - Norfolk, VA - The NorVa

5/22 - Silver Spring, MD - The Fillmore

5/23 - Philadelphia, PA - The Electric Factory

5/25 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE

5/26 - Toronto, ON - The Phoenix Concert Theatre

5/27 - Asbury Park, NJ - Stone Pony Summer Stage

5/29 - New York, NY - Playstation Theater

5/30 - Boston, MA - House of Blues

6/1 - Pontiac, MI - The Crofoot

6/2 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogart's

6/4 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

6/5 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

6/6 - St. Louis, MO - The Pageant

6/8 - Denver, CO - Ogden Theatre

6/9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex

6/11 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo

6/12 - Portland, OR - Crystal Ballroom

6/14 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency Ballroom

6/15 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

6/16 - Los Angeles, CA - The Wiltern

6/17 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues

6/19 - Tempe, AZ - The Marquee

6/21 - Austin, TX - Emo's Austin

6/22 - Dallas, TX - House of Blues