Foo Fighters Win Best Rock Song Grammy

01-29-2018

(hennemusic) The Foo Fighters' 2017 single, "Run", was named the winner in the Best Rock Song category at the 60th annual Grammy Awards in New York on January 28.



The lead single from "Concrete And Gold" took top honor over tracks by Metallica, K. Flay, Nothing More and Avenged Sevenfold. "Thank you @RecordingAcad!" the Foos tweeted after hearing the news.



"Run" topped the US Billboard Mainstream Rock Songs chart while the album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, delivering the band their second US chart-topper, following 2011's "Wasting Light."



The Foo Fighters were also a finalist in the Best Rock Performance category, which was won by Leonard Cohen's track, "You Want It Darker." Read more and check out the song here.

