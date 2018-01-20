Black Country Communion Release 'Wanderlust' Video

"We're always jamming, Joe and I," Hughes tells the Blues Rock Review, "and I may have been tuning my bass up and he starts playing (hums riff) and I'm going, 'Don't stop! Carry on, what key is this?' I found out we were in B and I'm, like, this is great and then I started to sing, 'Oh, when I come around.'

"I know what's coming. I know when there's going to be a pre-chorus and when the chorus hit, I started to play these Beatle kind of chords in a rock version and we just knew this was a song. Of course, the Fleetwood Mac part is Joe being Joe, but as you know, Joe will say to you he's just borrowing from somebody else as I borrow from X, Y or Z. Trust me, we all borrow from each other."

Recorded in Los Angeles with producer Kevin Shirley, "BCCIV" sees the lineup of Hughes, Bonamassa, keyboardist Derek Sherinian and drummer Jason Bonham reunite following a split in 2013. Watch the video - here.