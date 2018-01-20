Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Country Album of the Year Grammy Nominees Preview (Week in Review)

Chris Stapleton

Country Album of the Year Grammy Nominees Preview was a top story on Tuesday: (Radio.com) The 60th Annual GRAMMY Awards will be held January 28 and it's time for you to decide which artist should take home the top honor. Chris Stapleton, Kenny Chesney, Lady Antebellum, Little Big Town, and Thomas Rhett are all nominated for Country Album of the Year. Who will follow Sturgill Simpson's 2017 GRAMMY win for A Sailor's Guide to Earth? Check out our Country Album of the Year preview below.

From A Room: Volume 1 – Chris Stapleton: Chris Stapleton released From A Room: Volume 1 back in May and has since sold 1.8 million albums. According to The Tennessean, he was the second-most-listened-to country artist of 2017. The record was Stapleton's sophomore release featuring his lead single, 'Either Way," and the GRAMMY-nominated track, 'Broken Halos."

Cosmic Hallelujah – Kenny Chesney: Kenny Chesney introduced the world to his sixteenth studio album, Cosmic Hallelujah, in October of 2016. The country superstar has released four singles since the record dropped including 'Noise," 'Setting the World on Fire," 'Bar at the End of the World," and 'All the Pretty Girls." Chesney recently revealed to Billboard that taking chances with Cosmic Hallelujah earned him this GRAMMY nomination.

Heart Break– Lady Antebellum: Fans waited three years for Lady Antebellum's 2017 release of Heart Break. The country trio's 13-track collection features their lead single and latest summer jam, 'You Look Good." People Country reported that the album title was Charles Kelley, Dave Haywood, and Hillary Scott's nod to their hiatus. Read about the other nominees - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

