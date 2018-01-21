Corrosion Of Conformity Release 'The Luddite' Video

The album was released last week and is the veteran group's first studio effort with Pepper Keenan since their 2005 album "In The Arms Of God". Pepper had this to say: "Corrosion Of Conformity and the prior records I've done with them didn't just go away. It's an honour to be back out there and have an opportunity to do it again in a real way and not some washed-up reunion thing.

"Even before we wrote the record, we were out there for a year seeing there was a demand for it and that there was a void that we could fill. That's been Corrosion Of Conformity's deal from day one. We're not chasing anybody around. We're not gonna worry about what the new trends are." Watch the video - here.