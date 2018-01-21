Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour (Week in Review)

.
Keith Urban

Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour was a top story on Friday: (Radio.com) Keith Urban will be spending a good portion of 2018 on the road promoting his new album Graffiti U. The singer announced the tour and album Wednesday night (Jan. 17) during a surprise pop-up show in Nashville.

The intimate two-hour concert included a performance with Kelsea Ballerini, who will open the North American leg of the tour. During the show, the two country stars sang a cover of Camila Cabello's "Never Be the Same." See fan footage of their performance here.

Urban's 58-city tour kicks off on June 15 in St. Louis and runs through November 3 in Dallas. "I've been full-on writing, recording, collaborating and creating with some incredibly talented people for Graffiti U, a lot of whom I've never worked with before," Urban said in a press release. "I can hear how some of the songs will translate live already, which really makes putting on a new show so exhilarating and I loved having our fans included in the announcement of the tour because it's their tour too."

A new single from the upcoming project, "Parallel Line," is set to be released today (Jan. 19). Check out Keith's full tour itinerary - here.

Radio.com is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright Radio.com/CBS Local - Excerpted here with permission.

advertisement

Keith Urban Music, DVDs, Books and more

Keith Urban T-shirts and Posters

More Keith Urban News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour

Keith Urban Teases New Song 'Parallel Line'

Keith Urban 'Disturbed' by Nicole Kidman's Role in 'Big Little Lies'

Keith Urban Pays Tribute To Rock Stars Lost In 2018

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Reveal Christmas Plans

Keith Urban Song Is The Most Played At Waffle House

Keith Urban Looks Back At His Very First Thanksgiving

Keith Urban Loves All-Female Cover Of 'Female'

Kelsea Ballerini Covers Keith Urban's 'Female'

Keith Urban Confirms Wife Nicole Kidman Sings On 'Female'


More Stories for Keith Urban

Keith Urban Music
advertisement

News Reports
Day in Rock:
Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour- Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video- Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Show- - more

Recap: Eagles Glenn Frey's Widow Files Wrongful Death Lawsuit- Previously-Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track Streaming Online- Jack White Announces Boarding House Reach Tour- more

Former AC/DC, Ozzy, Dio Members Form New Supergroup- Paul McCartney Jams Beatles Classic With Members Of Muse- Previously Unreleased Prince Recordings- more

Page Too:
Kodak Black Arrested- Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse- Keith Urban Announces Album And Tour- Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video- Jason Aldean Tour- more

Page Too Rewind: Justin Timberlake Releasing New Song 'Supplies' and Video- Lady Antebellum and Darius Rucker Teaming For Tour- Dierks Bentley Releasing His New Song 'Woman, Amen'- more

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Welcome Surrogate Baby Girl- Seal Denies Former Neighbor's Sexual Assault Allegations- Justin Timberlake Releases Studio Footage- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Circle Jerks Classic Album Remastered For Vinyl Reissue

Dirty Heads Release 'Celebrate' Music Video

Nina Simone's First Recordings To Be Released Next Month

Def Leppard and Journey Announce North American Arena Tour

Dolores O'Riordan's Boyfriend Posts Heartfelt Tribute

Chris Cornell and the Foo Fighters Lead Rock Grammy Nominations

Squirrel Nut Zippers Announce First New Album In 18 Years

Fall Out Boy's The Late Show Performance Goes Online

Guns N' Roses Recap Reunion Tour Leg With New Video

Aerosmith's Joe Perry Joined by All-Star Guests At Club Show

Judas Priest Preview Their New Song 'Spectre'

Dead & Company Announce Summer Tour

Spinal Tap's Derek Smalls Recruits Guitar Greats For New Album

Singled Out: Legend of The Seagullmen (Tool and Mastodon)

Royal Blood's Late Late Show Performance Goes Online

The Afghan Whigs and Built To Spill Announce Tour

• more

Page Too News Stories
Justin Timberlake Releases Super Bowl Behind-the-Scenes Video

Paris Jackson Get Emotional When Meeting Paul McCartney

Maren Morris Does Cover Of Deanna Carter's 'Strawberry Wine'

Eminem, Dave Matthews, Childish Gambino Lead Grammy Concerts

Faith Hill and Tim McGraw Have Rare Nashville Snowball Fight

Kodak Black Arrested In Florida On Several Charges

Future A Producer For The 'Super Fly' Remake

Diddy Pledges $200,000 To French Montana's 'Unforgettable'

Luis Fonsi Leads Song of the Year Grammy Awards Nominees

Watch Macklemore Play 'Three Words' In New Online Video

Offset of Migos Addresses Controversial Verse

Keith Urban Announces 'Graffiti U' Album And Tour

Justin Timberlake Releases 'Supplies' Video

Jason Aldean Announces Tour With Luke Combs and Lauren Alaina

Pharrell Will Perform at 2018 NBA All-Star Game Halftime Show

Maroon 5 Release Snapchat Filled 'Wait' Video

• more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Terror Universal - Make Them Bleed

Road Trip: Springfield, MO's Route 66 Car Museum

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Spotlight on Branson, MO

Duran Duran - Girls on Film 1979 Demo

Arthur Fowler - Here I Am Again

MorleyView Micki Free

Psychocide - Alcohol & Bad Decisions

John 5 and the Creatures - It's Alive!

Root 66: Hymn River Suite - Hundred Proof

Root 66: Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver - Life is a Story

Root 66: Lost Bayou Ramblers - Kalenda

Root 66: Lynn Drury - Rise of the Fall

Root 66: Ryan Koenig - Two Different Worlds

The Blues: R.D. Olson - Keep Walking Woman

Jangling Sparrows - 140 Nickels

• more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.