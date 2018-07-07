News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




Allman Brothers Band Streaming Classic Song Performance
07-07-2018
.
Allman Brothers Band

(hennemusic) The Allman Brothers Band are streaming a live version of their 1972 classic, "Ain't Wastin' Time No More", from their recently-released archival package "Peach Picks: Cream Of The Crop 2003."

The lead single from the group's third album, "Eat A Peach", was written by Gregg Allman following the 1971 motorcycle accident death of his brother, guitarist Duane Allman.

"Peach Picks: Cream Of The Crop 2003" is dedicated to the memory of Gregg, who passed away in May 2017 from complications of liver cancer at the age of 69.

The 36-track, 4 disc set presents a collection of the best performances culled from six shows by the legendary group in July and August 2003, including material from events in Indianapolis, Pittsburgh, Darien Center, NY, Hartford, Charlotte and Raleigh … with no song repeated.

"That was an important time in the growth of that incarnation of the ABB," recalls guitarist and Supervising Producer Warren Haynes. "We had just released Hittin' The Note and everybody was psyched to be playing a lot of new material from an album we all were very proud of and there was new life being breathed into a lot of the older songs." Stream the song and read more here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Allman Brothers Band Streaming Classic Song Performance

