New Stone Temple Pilots Singer Reveals One Song Is Off Limits

Rock 100.5 The KATT's "Rick & Brad Morning Show" spoke with Gutt and was asked if there were any songs from the Weiland area that were off limits and he responded, "Well, that's more up to these guys [the other members of the band], but I have a particular thing with 'Sour Girl', just because I feel it's written… it's a personal message, so I don't know… To me, that one's a little off limits. But other than that, I'm game."

The band released their latest album, "Stone Temple Pilots," back in March and it was their first release to feature Gutt, who rose to fame as a contestant on The X Factor. Listen to the full interview here.