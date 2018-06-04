Yes Star Excited To Reunite With Band For 50th Anniversary

Kaye recently discussed what it was like to play with the band again during the Cruise to the Edge earlier this year and what he is looking forward to with joining the band for the full anniversary trek.

On the reunion earlier this year during the band's annual music cruise: "My last performance with Yes was on the TALK tour in the 90's and very happily retired and even more happily married the love of my life. I didn't miss playing or being on the road and it was only a chance meeting with Billy Sherwood that resulted in a change of plan. He persuaded me to dust off the B3 and get it out of storage which resulted in some really great music with Circa. Of course, Billy went on to play bass with Yes when Chris Squire tragically died and it was great to reunite with Billy and Yes on CTTE."

He shared this about this summer's tour which is set to kick off on Tuesday in Ste Charles, Il.: "The 50th Anniversary Tour is obviously a milestone and although I was not anticipating going on the road again, the opportunity to play YES music again with such great guys was something I couldn't turn down. I am most looking forward to reconnecting with Steve after so many years, and playing again with Alan, Jon, Billy, Jay and especially with Geoff, who was so generous to me on the CTTE Cruise."



#YES50 summer tour Dates:

6/5 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

6/6 St. Charles, IL Arcada Theatre

6/8 New Buffalo, MI Four Winds Casino Ballroom -

6/10 Kansas City, MO Midland Theatre

6/11 Denver, CO Paramount Theatre

6/13 Boise, ID Century Link Arena

6/14 Woodinville, WA Chateau Ste. Michelle Winery -

6/16 Bakersfield, CA Spectrum Amphitheater

6/17 Anaheim, CA City National Grove of Anaheim -

6/19 Los Angeles, CA Ford Theatre

6/20 San Jose, CA City National Civic

6/22 Wendover, NV Peppermill Casino Hall

6/23 Laughlin, NV Edgewater Hotel & Casino

6/24 Temecula, CA Pechanga Resort & Casino

6/28 Interlochen, MI Kresge Auditorium

6/29 Grand Rapids, MI 20 Monroe Live

6/30 Detroit, MI Fox Theatre

7/2 Cincinnati, OH PNC Pavilion at Riverbend Music Center

7/5 Pittsburgh, PA Carnegie of Homestead Music Hall -

7/6 Jim Thorpe, PA Penn's Peak

7/7 Montclair, NJ The Wellmont Theater

7/10 Boston, MA The Wilbur Theatre

7/11 Hampton Beach, NH - Hampton Beach Casino Ballroom -

7/13 Mashantucket, CT Foxwoods Casino

7/14 Atlantic City, NJ Tropicana Casino

7/15 Staten Island, NY St. George Theatre

7/17 Peekskill, NY Paramount Hudson Valley

7/18 Westbury, NY Theatre at Westbury

7/20 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

7/21 Philadelphia, PA The Fillmore

7/23 Washington, DC Warner Theatre

7/24 Richmond, VA Classic Amphitheatre

7/26 Clearwater, FL Capitol Theatre

7/27 Orlando, FL The Plaza Live

7/28 Atlanta, GA Atlanta Symphony Hall