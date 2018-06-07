News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Judas Priest Perform 1984 Song For First Time In 34 Years
06-07-2018
.
Judas Priest

(hennemusic) Judas Priest performed the 1984 track, "Night Comes Down", for the first time in 34 years during the group's European tour opener in Oslo, Norway on June 5, and video from the event is streaming online.

The tune from the band's ninth album, "Defenders Of The Faith", was featured at the city's Spektrum arena, where the veteran metal outfit also delivered the live debut of the "Firepower" track, "Rising From Ruins."

Co-produced by Tom Allom and guitarist Andy Sneap - who is now touring with the group in place of Glenn Tipton following his recent retirement from touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease - "Firepower: earned Judas Priest their highest-charting US album with its debut at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, while also scoring their first UK Top 10 album in 38 years with a No. 5 entry on the Offical Charts.

The European leg of the "Firepower" world tour will wrap up in early August, following which the band will return to North America to team up with Deep Purple for a 25-city co-headlining trek that will begin in Cincinnati, OH on August 21. Watch the video here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Judas Priest MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Judas Priest T-shirts and Posters

More Judas Priest News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Judas Priest Perform 1984 Song For First Time In 34 Years

Judas Priest Play 1976 classic For First Time In 35 years

Glenn Tipton Joins Judas Priest For Encore In San Francisco

Glenn Tipton Jams With Judas Priest In Portland

Deep Purple and Judas Priest Team For North American Tour

Judas Priest Called A Cover Band By Jay Jay French

Judas Priest Explain Why K.K. Downing Was Not Asked To Return

Glenn Tipton Reunites With Judas Priest In Kent, Washington

Judas Priest Tipton Jam Brought Band To Tears

Glenn Tipton Returns To Judas Priest For Encore Performance


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour- Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert- Guns N’ Roses Play New Single Live- Deicide's Ralph Santolla RIP- more

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour- New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti- Murderdolls Future Activity Desired But Still Uncertain- more

Guns N' Roses Play Velvet Revolver Hit For Very First Time- Bullet For My Valentine Release 'Letting You Go' Video- Godsmack and Shinedown Extend Coheadlining Tour- more

advertisement
Rock News Stories
KISS Planning Massive Multi-Year World Tour

Dave Grohl Plays A Joke On Fans At Foo Fighters Concert

Guns N' Roses Play 'Shadow Of Your Love' For The First Time In 31 Years

Deicide's Ralph Santolla Dead At 48

Judas Priest Perform 1984 Song For First Time In 34 Years

Daron Malakian Was Shocked By Chester Bennington Suicide

Venom Icon Jeff 'Mantas' Dunn Recovering From Heart Surgery

Daughtry Stream New Song 'Deep End' And Announce 5th Album

Trivium Announce North American Fall Tour

Goldfrapp Release Video For Depeche Mode's Dave Gahan Collaboration

Will Haven Release New Video And Announce Fall Tour

Singled Out: Dynamos' Stainless

Lynyrd Skynyrd Add New Leg To Farewell Tour

New Guns N' Roses Or New Nirvana Needed Says Tremonti

Murderdolls Future Activity Desired But Still Uncertain

Richie Kotzen Releases Video For New Song 'Riot'

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

On The Record: Mike Ness

Sites and Sounds: Cruise to the Edge

Caught In The Act: Sons Of Apollo Live In Chicago

Sites and Sounds: Missouri's Lake of the Ozarks

The Blues: Myles Goodwyn - Myles Goodwyn and Friends of the Blues

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.