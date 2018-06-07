Judas Priest Perform 1984 Song For First Time In 34 Years

(hennemusic) Judas Priest performed the 1984 track, "Night Comes Down", for the first time in 34 years during the group's European tour opener in Oslo, Norway on June 5, and video from the event is streaming online.



The tune from the band's ninth album, "Defenders Of The Faith", was featured at the city's Spektrum arena, where the veteran metal outfit also delivered the live debut of the "Firepower" track, "Rising From Ruins."



Co-produced by Tom Allom and guitarist Andy Sneap - who is now touring with the group in place of Glenn Tipton following his recent retirement from touring after being diagnosed with Parkinson's Disease - "Firepower: earned Judas Priest their highest-charting US album with its debut at No. 5 on the Billboard 200, while also scoring their first UK Top 10 album in 38 years with a No. 5 entry on the Offical Charts.



The European leg of the "Firepower" world tour will wrap up in early August, following which the band will return to North America to team up with Deep Purple for a 25-city co-headlining trek that will begin in Cincinnati, OH on August 21. Watch the video here.