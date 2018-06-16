News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Feeds




.

Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize
06-16-2018
.
Metallica

(hennemusic) Metallica were honored by members of Deep Purple, Ghost and more as they received Sweden's prestigious Polar Music Prize at a June 14 event in Stockholm.

Following a citation read by Deep Purple members Ian Paice and Roger Glover recognizing the veteran metal band at the Grand Hotel, Metallica drummer Lars Ulrich and bassist Robert Trujillo accepted the honor as presented by His Majesty King Carl XVI Gustaf of Sweden.

"The type of music that we played was not supposed to be acknowledged or embraced by the mainstream, the media or even large audiences," said Ulrich. "In 1981 when this band formed, I just wanted to play music in a collective setting and feel like it belonged to something bigger than myself.

"From the beginning, we always felt like outsiders. We always felt like somehow we were not good enough, not cool enough to be accepted by a general music audience. So we found strength and solace in the little bubble we occupied way out in left field….then an unexpected thing happened. The mainstream audience began moving closer and closer to the area where the musically disenfranchised like ourselves were hovering."

"…About 10/15 years later, we found ourselves right in the middle of that very mainstream which we had felt so vengefully ostracised from," the drummer added. "Receiving this prize solidifies the idea that no matter how alienated you feel, connecting to other people through music is not only possible but can be outright inspirational and life changing."

A number of tribute performances were featured during the event: Cardinal Copia of Ghost was joined by Candlemass and Vargas & Lagola to perform Metallica's 1991 smash, "Enter Sandman"; Loney Dear delivered versions of the group's "No Leaf Clover" and "Wherever I May Roam"; Tuva Syvertsen played "One"; and, Refused frontman Dennis Lyxzén and Scorpions/ex-Motorhead drummer Mikkey Dee rocked a cover of "Whiplash."

Metallica was recognized alongside fellow laureates Afghanistan National Institute Of Music (ANIM) and Dr. Ahmad Sarmast with the award, which celebrates the power and importance of music and is given to individuals, groups or institutions for international recognition of excellence in the world of music. Read more and watch videos from the special event here.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.
Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.

Metallica MP3s, CDs, DVDs and more

Metallica T-shirts and Posters

More Metallica News

Share this article
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Google+ Pin it Share on Reddit email this article


Related Stories


Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize

Metallica To Be Honored By Deep Purple And Ghost At Polar Music Prize Event

Metallica Thank Fans For Day Of Service

Metallica Share Live 'Creeping Death' Video

Metallica Release Live 'Dream No More' Video

Metallica, Pantera, Anthrax Star Guest In Ghost's New Video

Metallica Believe That Going After Napster Was The Right Move

Metallica Release Live 'The Memory Remains' Video

Metallica Release Live 'Welcome Home (Sanitarium)' Video

Metallica Jam With Hanoi Rocks Singer Michael Monroe


advertisement


Day In Rock Reports
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters- Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades- Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica- more

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music- Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend- Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates- Guns N' Roses- more

Twisted Sister's Jay Jay French Has Cancer Surgery- ISIS To Reunite As Celestial For Caleb Scofield Tribute Show- Guns N' Roses Live Stream 'Shadow Of Your Love' Performance- more

Day In Rock Week In Review Part I

advertisement
Rock News Stories
Guns N' Roses Jam Classic Song With The Foo Fighters

Megadeth Play Classic Song Live For First Time In Decades

Ghost And Deep Purple Help Honor Metallica With Polar Music Prize

Marshall Tucker Band Added To Lynyrd Skynyrd Farewell Tour

Young The Giant Streaming New Song 'Simplify'

U2 Expanding Vinyl Album Reissue Series With Three New Titles

Uriah Heep Release Video For New Track 'Grazed By Heaven'

Singled Out: The Mescalito Vampires (Gypsy Lee Pistolero)

Tool's Maynard James Keenan Reveals Timeline For New Music

Van Halen TV Special To Air This Weekend

Stone Sour Announce U.S. Headline Tour Dates

Guns N' Roses Release Behind the Scenes Reunion Tour Video

Judas Priest Jam With Former Member At European Tour Stop

Voivod Complete New Album 'The Wake' And Reveal Release Plans

Toto Announce New North American 40th Anniversary Tour Dates

TesseracT To Play Album In Full During Fall Tour

- more

Reviews
All Recent Reviews and Interviews

Daryl Hall and John Oates & Train Live In Chicago

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part II

Jann Arden - These Are The Days

The Alan Parsons Live Project In Phoenix

Caught In The Act: Depeche Mode the Global Spirit Tour Part I

Ghostly Beard - Inward

Root 66: Bob Rea, The County Well and Joe Goldmark

Caught In The Act: Shania Twain Live In Chicago

Box Sets: The Alan Parsons Project - Eye in the Sky 35th Anniversary Edition

Jethro Tull 50th Anniversary Tour Kick Off

Strange Culprits

Get To Know... Marmalakes

Caught In The Act: U2's THE eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour

Southern Halo - Just Like in the Movies

Sites and Sounds: On the Blue Cruise

- more



Follow Us:

Contact Us - Privacy - antiMusic Email - Why we are antiMusic

Copyright© 1998 - 2018 Iconoclast Entertainment Group All rights reserved.

Please click here for legal restrictions and terms of use applicable to this site. Use of this site signifies your agreement to the terms of use.