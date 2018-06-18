Avenged Sevenfold, Godsmack, NIN Lead Louder Than Life Lineup

Godsmack frontman Sully Erna had this to say, "We're honored to be headlining the Louder Than Life festival in Louisville this year! Looking forward to partying with all of you again real soon!"

Benjamin Burnley of Breaking Benjamin added, "We're excited to come back to Louisville for Louder Than Life 2018 and play songs from our new album EMBER for the first time in Kentucky! We always have a good time there and look forward to what we know will be a kickass show."

Friday, September 28th: Avenged Sevenfold, Limp Bizkit, Breaking Benjamin, Slash featuring Myles Kennedy & The Conspirators, Seether, Black Stone Cherry, Skillet, Underoath, Suicidal Tendencies, Red Sun Rising, Tremonti, Bad Wolves, Turnstile, Jelly Roll, Hyro The Hero, Badflower, Islander, True Villains

Saturday, September 29th: Godsmack, Five Finger Death Punch, Shinedown, Bush, Bullet For My Valentine, Hellyeah, Body Count, Pop Evil, Sevendust, GWAR, Dance Gavin Dance, From Ashes To New, Sick Puppies, Cane Hill, Bad Omens, Blacktop Mojo, Awake At Last, Stone Broken, The Jacks

Sunday, September 30th: Nine Inch Nails, Deftones, Ice Cube, Primus, Billy Idol, Action Bronson, Clutch, Asking Alexandria, Yelawolf, The Sword, Glassjaw, The Fever 333, Monster Magnet, Spirit Animal, The Dose, The Breton Sound