Bad Wolves Release 'Remember When' Video

The new video was directed by Wayne Isham (Motley Crue, Avenged Sevenfold, Megadeth), and frontman Tommy Vext explained the deeply personal theme of the new clip, "My twin brother is currently serving 17 years for attempted murder - [he] tried to kill me during a home invasion when he was high in 2010… [Testifying against him] was definitely one of the more difficult moments of my life.

"'Remember When' kinda goes through a timeline and highlights two people who lived the exact same life and had the exact same hardships and advantages and disadvantages, and who we are ultimately as adults is defined by the choices that we made, and our lives reflect those choices." Watch the video here.